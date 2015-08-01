Salina Man to Compete on “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge”

Brad Godfrey of Salina will compete on “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.”

A Salina man will be a contestant on what’s billed as the toughest competition series on television, “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.”

The series, hosted by Hall of Fame professional wrestler Steve Austin, airs on the CMT television network.

According to the network, the series which last season attracted more than 4 million weekly viewers, features world-renowned athletic contenders including Spartan, CrossFit, power lifters, professional athletes, MMA fighters and everyday heroes who face off against each other – and the desert heat – in a series of intense challenges with only one advancing to the grueling skullbuster challenge personally designed by Austin.

The new season of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” premieres on Tuesday, September 26th, at 9:00. The network told KSAL News that the first episode of this new season will feature Brad Godfrey of Salina as a contestant.

Salina Contestant Information:

Brad Godfrey, 33

5’11, 178 lbs

Hometown: Salina, KS

Occupation: Fitness and Nutrition Consultant

Specialty: Bodybuilding

They call him “Zeus”, and given his chiseled physique and expertly trimmed beard, you might expect some lightning when he’s near. Brad has experienced plenty of adversity in his life, from growing up in foster homes, fighting addiction, and experiencing the loss of loved ones. All of these events have become fuel for his desire to succeed in all walks of life. Whether it’s volunteering as a firefighter, writing music, or competing in fitness events, Brad never settles for mediocrity. In head to head battles Brad has the mental edge and confidence to dominate. “I’m the meal you don’t expect. You won’t eat me. I will eat you.”. If Brad wins the 10k, he will invest it into his lifestyle and clothing line.

“Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” airs on CMT in Salina on cable channel 52.

