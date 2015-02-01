ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 55 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 55 °F | Lo: 30 °F

Sunday

Hi: 76 °F 

Lo: 45 °F

Monday

Hi: 53 °F 

Lo: 27 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 47 °F 

Lo: 34 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 44 °F

Thursday

Hi: 70 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Mowery Clinic
election 2017

Salina Man Killed in Car vs Pedestrian Accident

KSAL Staff - October 28, 2017 4:01 pm

A Salina man was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while walking on an interstate on ramp.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Optima passenger car was headed west on Interstate 70. The car exited to go north on U.S. 81 Highway.

For an unknown reason, a pedestrian was in the middle of the road. The carstruck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 26-year-old Jerry Hurde Jr. of Salina, was killed. The driver of the car, 35-year-old Kristin Heald of Minneapolis, was not hurt.

The incident happened at 1:38 Saturday morning northwest of Salina at the intersection of Interstate 70 and U.S. 81 Highway.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 