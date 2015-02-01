Salina Man Killed in Car vs Pedestrian Accident

A Salina man was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while walking on an interstate on ramp.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Optima passenger car was headed west on Interstate 70. The car exited to go north on U.S. 81 Highway.

For an unknown reason, a pedestrian was in the middle of the road. The carstruck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 26-year-old Jerry Hurde Jr. of Salina, was killed. The driver of the car, 35-year-old Kristin Heald of Minneapolis, was not hurt.

The incident happened at 1:38 Saturday morning northwest of Salina at the intersection of Interstate 70 and U.S. 81 Highway.

