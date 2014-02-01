Salina Man Jailed on Sex Charges

Jeremy C. Barr

A call to police from a witness unravels a tale of abuse of a 15-year-old boy and leads to charges against a 32-year-old Salina man.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers arrested Jeremy C. Barr after police talked to the victim at Barr’s home in the 1200 block of Yale on Friday night.

Police say the witness walked into the home around 9p and discovered the victim had allegedly been involved in a sex act with Barr.

The boy told police that nine indecent encounters began at the end of March.

Barr is now facing multiple charges that include 7 counts of criminal sodomy, 9 counts of indecent liberties with a child plus charges of promoting obscenity and electronic solicitation.