Salina Man Hurt When Car Blows Off Road

A Salina man was hurt when his car blew off the road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, 26-year-old Miguel Faudoa was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion, headed south on Interstate 135. Near the Moundridge exit a gust of wind blew him off the road. The car hit the milepost sign and came to rest in the median. Faudoa then continued south for about a 1/2 mile before stopping on the shoulder.

Faudoa was transported by EMS to the hospital in Newton. He was not buckled up.

The crash happened at 3:10 Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 135 in McPherson County.