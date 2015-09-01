ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 64 °F

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 64 °F | Lo: 55 °F

Friday

Hi: 70 °F 

Lo: 49 °F

Saturday

Hi: 57 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Sunday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Monday

Hi: 69 °F 

Lo: 51 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Sankey Auto
For Women Only

Salina Man Hurt When Car Blows Off Road

KSAL Staff - April 19, 2017 9:26 pm

A Salina man was hurt when his car blew off the road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, 26-year-old Miguel Faudoa was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion, headed south on Interstate 135. Near the Moundridge exit a gust of wind blew him off the road. The car hit the milepost sign and came to rest in the median.  Faudoa then continued south for about a 1/2 mile before stopping on the shoulder.

Faudoa was transported by EMS to the hospital in Newton. He was not buckled up.

The crash happened at 3:10 Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 135 in McPherson County.

 

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 