Salina Man Hurt in Crash

A Salina man was injured in a two-vehicle crash.

Police say that on Monday evening 21-year-old Travis Archer was driving a 2012 Honda Civic. He turned onto E. Republic Avenue, and into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

A side door of Archer’s car was hit by the truck.

Archer was transported by a family member to the hospital to be treated for a possible concussion. The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Perfecto Martinez of Salina, was not hurt.

Both drivers were buckled up.

The crash happened Monday evening at 6:34, in the 500 block of E. Republic.

