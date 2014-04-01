Salina Man Gets 20 Years in Child Porn Case

A Salina man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, 54-year-old Michael N. Rodenbeek was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

In his plea, Rodenbeek admitted using an iPhone camera to surreptitiously record videos focusing on the genitals of a 10-year-old victim and a 9-year-old victim. The recordings were made without the victims’ knowledge.

Beall commended the Wichita Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.