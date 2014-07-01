Salina Man Awakened by Burglar

A Salina man was awakened early Monday morning to find an intruder inside his home in the 400 block of S. Phillips.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that police are looking for a suspect described as a slender black male with dreadlocks, who was wearing a black zip up jacket and blue shorts.

Police say Matthew Bellerive woke up around 1:55am and saw the suspect standing in his doorway.

He told officers he confronted the intruder – who exited the home through the garage.

Police report the burglar stole two laptop computers and damaged the sliding lock on the garage door.

Loss and damage is listed at just over $500.

