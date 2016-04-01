Salina Man Arrested After Forgery

Gary Orlando Ingram Jr., 34, Salina. Arrested by SPD on August 5th for forgery.

A Salina man racked up several charges after he forged his father’s name on a loan application from a local car dealership.

Sgt. James Feldman tells KSAL News that Salina Police were called to Conklin Cars at 2700 S. 9th St. in Salina in regards to a subject who test drove a vehicle, but then never returned on August 5th.

The subject came in to purchase a 2015 gray Toyota Tundra valued at $31,998. The dealership allowed the subject to test drive the truck as they sifted through the credit loan application filled out by the subject.

As they were waiting for the subject to return, Conklin Cars received a phone call from a man who had just been notified by his bank that he had filled a loan application, which he had not.

The man, who does not live in Salina, indicated that he believed his son had filled out the application using his name, which he did not give permission to do so.

A short time later, another officer observed the vehicle in the 100 block of S. 9th and made contact with the subject.

Police arrested Gary Orlando Ingram Jr., a 34-year-old of Salina and charged him with one count of attempted felony theft by deception, one count of forgery for signing his father’s name, one count of identity theft, possession of drugs and driving while suspended.

Ingram Jr. was arrested without incident.