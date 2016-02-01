Salina Man Accused of Child Sex Crimes

A Salina man has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes involving a child.

According to Salina Police, on Monday officers received information from a third party of a possible sexual abuse case involving a female victim under the age of 16. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the female had been sexually abused at a residence in Salina by 47-year-old Ernest James Ortega of Salina.

Ortega was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that include:

2 counts of Rape

6 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy

2 counts of Sodomy

6 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child

7 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child

4 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child

The investigation is ongoing.