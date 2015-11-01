Salina LWV to Participate in “Reaching Out From Within” Program

The Salina League of Women Voters are once again on the move and looking for new ways to help others.

On Tuesday, November 14, the LWV will host a lunch and learn program to discuss their plan to help reform the lives of inmates at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

Jerry Gillespie, LaNay Meier and Diana Smith will discuss the “Reaching Out from Within” Program 12:15-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 in the Prescott Room of Salina Public Library.

The program is a therapy-based prisoner rehabilitation program that has been supported prison rehabilitation programs since 1982. According to the group’s website, www.rofw.org , they support prison rehabilitation programs for inmates seeking lasting changes in behavior to become role models for non-violence while incarcerated then becoming contributing members to society following release.

Lunch and Learn is a six-time a year program sponsored by the Salina League of Women Voters, which focuses on local and national issues. They are open to league and non-league members.