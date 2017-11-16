Salina Liberty Vow “Restructure and Resurgence”

"The Human Joystick" running back Dominique Carson

The Salina Liberty on Thursday vowed this upcoming season will be one of “restructure and resurgence”, on and off the field.

At a media conference, the indoor football team honored a child with the team’s first ever “Golden Football”, introduced a quarterback and running back, and a new offensive line coach.

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson awarded Parker Cappel the first “Golden Football”. The award is part of new effort to reward and recognize area youth who are doing good things. Parker, who has had three open heart surgeries, raised $3,000 for a Kansas City area camp that helps children battling health issues.

The team introduced “The Show” quarterback Derrick Bernard, and “The Human Joystick” running back Dominique Carson.

Bernard told KSAL News that he plays a fun, confident, brash, very athletic type of football. His goal is to “bring a trophy to Salina.”

Carson is small in stature. He told KSAL News that he is actually a little smaller than the 5′ 6″, 170 pounds listed on the roster. But he plays big, and fast, on the field.

The Liberty also introduced a new assistant coach. Daniel Green will coach the offensive line. Green also coaches at Kansas Wesleyan University.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.