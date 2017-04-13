Salina Liberty 2.0: “Today Begins Excellence”

Salina’s indoor football team is rebooting. The Salina Liberty, 0-6 so far this year and 0-13 dating back to last season, are making big changes.

During a media conference Thursday afternoon the organization made several big announcements.

Ricky Bertz is the new Chief Operating Officer of the team, effective immediately. Bertz has been successfully involved with indoor football for the last decade. He is a former owner of the Dodge City Law, a founding member of the Champions Indoor Football League, the largest league of its kind in the country. He is currently the league commissioner, a position he will continue to hold even though he is now the COO of the Salina franchise in the league.

Bertz has a history of success in the league. His teams have never finished with a losing record, and only once has he missed the playoffs. He vowed to do his best to turn the franchise. He said, though, that no matter what happens on the field the team will be winners off the field and in the front office. The teams new motto is “Today Begins Excellence”.

Bertz told KSAL News that with all of the changes, the Salina Liberty are now the “Salina Liberty 2.0”.

General Manager Francis Flax said that no matter what happens the rest of this season, the team will be back next year. He also said that Bertz’s COO job is a full time, year round position. The head coach will also be a year round, full time position.

Interim Head Coach Mike Bonner announced the signing of four new players, including a new quarterback and a new center. Bonner said that the team is preparing to play this weekend, on the road in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He vowed that the offense will be much improved.

Bonner told KSAL News that he would like to become the full time, permanent head coach.

Flax is confident about the new changes in the Liberty organization. He boldly concluded that even though the team has struggled this season, “we won’t lose another game this year”.