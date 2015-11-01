Salina KU Med School Invites Art Proposals

The Kansas University School of Medicine-Salina is seeking artists to develop original art for the new Medical Education Building that will house the Salina campuses of the medical school and the KU School of Nursing.

The new KU facility in Salina will provide 40,251 square feet of space, which more than doubles the current campus space located on Salina Regional Health Center’s hospital campus. It will be housed in a historic former bank at 138 N. Santa Fe that is being refurbished. It will house both a medical and nursing school. It will open in the summer of 2018.

All visual artists and artist teams are eligible to apply, with preference given to artists residing in or with close ties to Salina and central Kansas. All art mediums will be considered.

Up to four artists or teams will be selected to create new works of art for four areas in the building. The selected works of art will reflect and be inspired by the missions of the medical and nursing schools. First-round applications consisting of a cover letter, images of recent work, an image list, and artist resume are due Friday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. Selected artists from the first round will be invited to create proposals specifically for installation.

In preparation for the first-round deadline, artists from across Kansas are invited to a workshop on Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m., about how to create a proposal. The workshop, to be held at the Salina Innovation Foundation-Masonic Center, 336 S. Santa Fe, will be led by Saralyn Reece Hardy, who serves as the Marilyn Stokstad Director of the Spencer Museum of Art at KU and is a member of the review panel for this project. The workshop and second-round development activities are co-sponsored by SPARK Artist Resource Exchange, which aims to offer professional development for artists and to integrate artists’ work into downtown Salina and local healing environments. SPARK is a new project, formed in collaboration with Salina Arts & Humanities, and funded in part by the Greater Salina Community Foundation and the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.

To receive a complete description and guidelines for the project, contact bnanney@ku.edu (785-864-0140) or SPARKartKS@gmail.com (785-309-5770). For information regarding the KU School of Medicine-Salina, contact William Cathcart-Rake, 785-922-0403, www.kumc.edu/school‐of‐medicine/salina.html.

