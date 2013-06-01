Salina KHP Training Academy Offers Cadet Program

Students at Cadet Law are coached by KHP troopers who spend the week in Salina, encouraging the students, and helping them develop.

A group of high school students will an opportunity to start their summer vacation by living the life of a Kansas State Trooper. The Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina will host the Cadet Law Enforcement Academy in early June.

The Cadet Law Enforcement Academy program is hosted by the Patrol, and sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. Cadet Law this year will be held from June 4th- June 9th.

According to the KHP, the goal of Cadet Law is to give young men and women and opportunity to learn more about what law enforcement jobs entail—the duties, training, and discipline that go along with a career in the field. It teaches high school students a great deal about leadership, and about coming together as a team.

Students at Cadet Law are coached by KHP troopers who spend the week in Salina, encouraging the students, and helping them develop. College students who have attended the KHP Collegiate Law program will help mentor the high school students throughout the week.

Throughout the week the cadets have a rigorous schedule to follow. The students experience a variety of classroom instruction, and the real-world activities of a trooper.

Cadets go to the firing range to practice using firearms. They also practice pursuit driving at the driving range, ride with the Patrol’s pilots in agency airplanes, and see presentations from the Patrol’s canine handlers. Car stop scenarios are practiced. Physical training and attention to detail are both emphasized throughout the duration of the training.

In order for a student to be eligible to attend Cadet Law, students must be in the summer between their Junior and Senior years of high school and must have a “C+” academic average. Students must be deemed medically fit to participate in all activities.

Students will need to fill out an application to attend, including writing a brief essay on why they would like to participate in the program. Applications are due by March 31, 2016.

Students should contact the American Legion at (785) 232-9315 for an application and further information. There is no cost to the cadet, but there is a $300 sponsorship fee by the local American Legion Post or American Legion Auxiliary Post. Lodging, food, and uniform are provided for the week.