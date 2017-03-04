Salina K Mart Not Among New Closings

Sears is going to close over two-dozen more K Mart stores, including one in Kansas, as its earnings and sales continue to fall. The company announced Thursday that it is closing 28 K Mart stores across the country.

Among the K Marts being closed is a location in Topeka, on Wanamaker Road. The store in Salina is not on the list, and will remain open.

The retailer reported that second-quarter earnings fell a dollar and 16 cents a share, which is less than half the loss analysts had forecast. Same-store sales were off eleven and-a-half percent. That’s worse than an expected seven-point-one percent decline.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, the company has closed 180 Sears and Kmart stores already in 2017 including the Sears store in Salina.

—

Complete List of Closings