ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 84 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 88 °F | Lo: 66 °F

Friday

Hi: 90 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Saturday

Hi: 93 °F 

Lo: 67 °F

Sunday

Hi: 91 °F 

Lo: 64 °F

Monday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 61 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 87 °F 

Lo: 60 °F

Hospice of Salina
Fe for a cure

Salina K Mart Not Among New Closings

KSAL Staff - August 24, 2017 11:58 am

Sears is going to close over two-dozen more K Mart stores, including one in Kansas, as its earnings and sales continue to fall. The company announced Thursday that it is closing 28 K Mart stores across the country.

Among the K Marts being closed is a location in Topeka, on Wanamaker Road. The store in Salina is not on the list, and will remain open.

The retailer reported that second-quarter earnings fell a dollar and 16 cents a share, which is less than half the loss analysts had forecast. Same-store sales were off eleven and-a-half percent. That’s worse than an expected seven-point-one percent decline.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, the company has closed 180 Sears and Kmart stores already in 2017 including the Sears store in Salina.

Complete List of Closings

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 