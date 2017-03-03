Salina JCPenney Will Not Close

The Salina JCPenney store is not among those the company is closing.

The company announced Friday the stores which will close. The store in the Salina Central Mall is not on the list. Five Kansas stores are on the list. Kansas stores that will close include Chanute, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Lawrence, and Winfield.

Here is the complete list of JCPenney store closings.

According to the company, approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures. Most of the closures will occur in June, with stores beginning the liquidation process on April 17th.

The total store closures represent approximately 13 – 14 % of the company’s stores. The stores identified for closure either require significant capital to achieve the company’s new brand standard or are minimally cash flow positive