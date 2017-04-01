Salina is Tree City USA

The Kansas Forest Service and Arbor Day Foundation recognized Salina for the 27th consecutive year as a Tree City USA Community.

To qualify as a Tree City USA Community, a town or city must designate a tree board or department by municipal ordinance to operate the program, have an annual budget of $2 per capita, and observe Arbor Day with a proclamation and tree planting ceremony.

City of Salina staff and students from Kansas Wesleyan University will have a tree planting ceremony on April 28th at 10 a.m. on KWU’s campus.

For further information about trees or how you can help support community forestry in Salina, contact Steve Blue, City Forester, at (785) 826-7275. Visit www.salina-ks.gov to learn more about the City of Salina Parks and Forestry Department and www.arborday.org to learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation.