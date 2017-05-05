Salina Illusionists Show Cancelled

A magic show that was scheduled in Salina has been cancelled. According to a statement from the Illusionists Live From Broadway tour their show that was scheduled May 18th at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center is cancelled.

“The Illusionists – Live From Broadway regrets to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the May 18 show in Salina KS at Tony’s Pizza Events Center has been cancelled. The Illusionists tour apologizes to its fans for any inconvenience this may cause. Patrons who purchased tickets online will receive a full refund automatically, while fans who bought tickets at retail locations can obtain their refund at point of purchase.”



For questions regarding ticket refunds please contact th eTony’s Pizza Events Center at 1 888 826 7469 or visit the box office.