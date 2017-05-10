Salina Fieldhouse Schedules First Events

Salina Fieldhouse is generating excitement as it nears completion, and already a couple of events have been booked.

At a media event officials announced Wednesday morning that the multi-million dollar facility will be open early this summer. Recreation Superintendent Travis Scheele said it will be open by mid-July.

Scheele said that parks and recreation events that are currently going on, and are currently scattered throughout the community, will transfer to the new fieldhouse. Those programs include indoor adult volleyball, adult 3 on 3 basketball, and new high school 3 on 3 basketball program.

Scheele also announced that a a couple of major events have already been scheduled. The Jeff Hawkins KU Basketball Camp will be held on July 13th. Then on Julty 22nd and 23rd a major Mid America Youth Basketball, or MAYB, tournament is scheduled.

Scheele said that the KU basketball camp will feature former KU Jayhawk Jeff Hawkins, and some special guests.

Salina Central High School Basketball Coach Doug Finch is organizing the MAYB tournament. The event, called the “Salina Downtown Showdown”, will have between 50 and 100 teams participating.

Tiffany Benien from the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce said the Salina Fieldhouse will be a big boost to not only downtown, but to the entire community.

Salina City Commissioner Melissa Hodges said the fieldhouse, the largest public / private partnership in Salina’s history, is an example of “walking the fine line between encouraging private development while being careful stewards of tax money.”

The fieldhouse includes:

45,000 sq. ft. of programmable multisport space and event use

Wood, synthetic, and turf surfaces with bleacher seating

Three hardwood basketball courts

Three synthetic basketball courts

Eight volleyball courts

One regulation indoor soccer field or three 3v3 soccer fields

Drop down batting cages and pitching tunnels

A spacious entrance, lobby, and concession area

Team gathering areas

Adequate parking

Beautiful landscaping with featured art elements

The turf surface will accommodate sports such as soccer, football, kickball, baseball, softball, and field hockey. The court surface will accommodate sports such as volleyball, futsal, dodge ball, cheer, and dance.