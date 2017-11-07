Salina Election Unofficial Final Results
KSAL Staff - November 7, 2017 7:56 pm
Salina Election Final Results:
Salina City Commission (1st place and 2nd place get 4-year terms, 3rd place gets a 2-year term)
- Michael Hoppock -3,203
- Melissa Hodges – 2,966
- Joe Hay Jr. – 2,818
- Frank Hampton – 2,101
- Aaron Householter – 1,907
- Owen Freiburger – 1,191
- Tracy Wiegert – 679
- Write -In – 77
Salina USD 305 School Board 4 Year Term (3 positions)
- Emma Doherty – 2,989
- Gabe Grant – 2,977
- Jim Fletcher – 2,353
- Mark Bandre’ – 1,807
- Karyn Mettner Underwood – 1,530
- Ed Geihsler – 1,518
- Write – In – 99
USD 305 School Board 2 Year Unexpired Term (1 position )
- Gary Denning – 3,379
- Ramona Newsom – 1,953
- Write – In – 14
Tim DrakeNovember 7, 2017 at 8:28 pm
Hoppock and Hay. I’ll take it. I wish bot would have received 4 year terms.