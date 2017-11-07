ksal.com

election 2017

Salina Election Unofficial Final Results

KSAL Staff - November 7, 2017 7:56 pm

Salina Election Final Results:

Salina City Commission (1st place and 2nd place get 4-year terms, 3rd place gets a 2-year term)

  1. Michael Hoppock -3,203
  2. Melissa Hodges – 2,966
  3. Joe Hay Jr. – 2,818
  4. Frank Hampton – 2,101
  5. Aaron Householter – 1,907
  6. Owen Freiburger – 1,191
  7. Tracy Wiegert – 679
  8. Write -In – 77

 

Salina USD 305 School Board 4 Year Term (3 positions)

  1. Emma Doherty – 2,989
  2. Gabe Grant – 2,977
  3. Jim Fletcher – 2,353
  4. Mark Bandre’ – 1,807
  5. Karyn Mettner Underwood – 1,530
  6. Ed Geihsler – 1,518
  7. Write – In – 99

 

USD 305 School Board 2 Year Unexpired Term (1 position )

  1. Gary Denning – 3,379
  2. Ramona Newsom – 1,953
  3. Write – In – 14

Tim Drake

November 7, 2017 at 8:28 pm

Hoppock and Hay. I’ll take it. I wish bot would have received 4 year terms.

City of Salina
 