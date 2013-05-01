Salina Domestic Violence Shelter Gets Grant

The Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas in Salina is getting a $20,000 grand to help in its mission.

According to the agency, throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, The Mary Kay Foundation is awarding $20,000 grants to 150 domestic violence shelters across the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam for a total of $3 million. Local shelter Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) was chosen to receive one of the annual grants to further the organization’s efforts to combat domestic violence and provide rehabilitation services throughout North Central Kansas. This year’s highly sought-after grant slate brings the total investment in The Foundation’s annual shelter grant program to nearly $42 million.

DVACK will use the grant funding to implement an economic abuse education curriculum to help survivors of domestic violence achieve financial stability. Other recipients use the unrestricted funds for basic operating expenses, hiring much-needed personnel, completing repairs and renovations or adding programs and resources based on the unique needs of their shelter and the clients they serve.

“At DVACK, we are incredibly grateful for support from The Mary Kay Foundation℠ and its continued commitment to break the cycle of domestic violence,” said Andrea Quill, Executive Director. “These funds are essential in aiding our efforts to eradicate domestic violence and sexual assault in our community. We are extremely honored to be a recipient of this grant and know this program will have a positive, lasting impact on survivors.”

DVACK is a nonprofit organization dedicated to responding to the emotional, psychological, physical and financial needs of women, children and men who have endured the ill effects of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking and elder abuse. The agency’s mission is to reduce the incidence of domestic violence and sexual offenses and to provide comfort and support to victims through crisis intervention and support services in North Central Kansas. DVACK operates a 24-hour emergency shelter at an undisclosed location in Salina, Kansas and also has an outreach satellite office located in Concordia, Kansas. Additional core services offered include: 24-hour hotline, crisis counseling, emotional support and understanding, emergency transportation, advocacy, referrals, emergency 911 phones, domestic violence and sexual assault support groups and assistance with protection from abuse orders and protection from stalking orders. All of DVACK’s services are free and confidential. Staff and volunteers also provide educational presentations to schools, civic organizations, churches and other community groups. In 2016, DVACK served 1,128 victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and/or stalking, of which 464 were children.

“More than 700 domestic violence shelters nationwide applied for The Mary Kay Foundation shelter grants this year, which demonstrates the overwhelming need to maintain critical services and provide a safe haven for the survivors of an epidemic that impacts one in every four women,” said Anne Crews, board member of The Mary Kay Foundation℠ and Vice President of Public Affairs for Mary Kay Inc. “Working to prevent and end domestic violence is a cornerstone of The Foundation, Mary Kay Inc. and for countless members of our independent sales force. Since 2000, The Foundation has invested tens of millions of dollars in our shelter grant program and without a doubt, we know these funds make a difference in homes and communities across the country.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.