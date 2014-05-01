Salina Discovered, Naturally

A large crowd enjoyed a beautiful spring afternoon in Lakewood Park, discovering Salina naturally. The unique “Discover Salina, Naturally” event was a celebration of the natural side of Salina, and positive environmental impacts that are being made in the community.

There were over 60 booths and exhibits to introduce families to local history, children to nature and entertainingly educates the community on the value of a responsible and sustainable future.

Mixed in with the environmental message of ways to make a positive impact there were activities, live animals, historical characters from Salina’s past, food, and entertainment.

There was a wide range of things to see and do. Everything from a historic mountain man encampment, tai chi demonstrations, kite flying demonstrations, nature walks, and much more.

Along with all of the booths and activities, there was a wide variety of food, everything from food truck fare, barbecue, and even vegan offerings.

Discover Salina, Naturally has three goals main goals

Introduce young families to local history.

Introduce children to nature.

Educate the community about a responsible and sustainable future.

Organizers told KSAL News that by mid afternoon over 2,000 people had been in an out of the park will still a couple of hours left in the event. ast year, on a chilly rainy day, 1,500 people attended.

Discover Salina, Naturally is the single largest activity that takes place at Lakewood Park.