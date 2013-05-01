Salina Dillard’s Store to Close

Another major retail store in Salina is closing. The Dillard’s store in the Salina Central Mall is closing.

While it had been rumored for several months, employees were officially notified on Monday. The Dillard’s corporate office confirmed to KSAL News that the store is closing.

According to the company, clearance sales at the store have already started. The store will be closed by the end of the year.

Employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to another Dillard’s location.

Dillard’s is the second large store in the mall in Salina to close. Back in March the Sears store in the facility closed.