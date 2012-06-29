Salina Crime Stoppers 9-22-17

On Friday, September 8, 2017, between 4:45 p.m. and 5:05 p.m., 4 subjects (3 females and 1 male) entered Sam’s Club, 2919 Market, Salina, Kansas.

Upon entering the store the subjects broke up into 2 groups. They then obtained mattresses and used the mattresses to create a moving wall to block their actions.

One of the females then removed bolt cutters from under her dress and used the bolt cutters to gain access to a cabinet containing cell phones. Numerous cell phones were then stolen from the business.

The subjects fled the area in a black minivan which was missing a hubcap on one of the wheels. The subjects were overheard speaking an unknown foreign language.

Total loss is valued at $41,000.

