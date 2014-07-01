Salina Crime Stoppers 8-25-17

A business burglary is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, Officers of the Salina Police Department responded to a burglary at Great Clips, 1661 S. Ohio.

It was determined that at 3:48 AM a white pick-up pulled up behind the business and a subject gained entry to the business through the back door. At 4:36 AM the suspect then exits the business and leaves the area.

The office area to the business had been ransacked. Cash and several other items had been stolen from the business.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.