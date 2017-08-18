Salina Crime Stoppers 8-18-17

This s not the actual RZR stolen, but the model and colors are similar.

On Saturday August 5, 2017 at approximately 6:00AM an unknown suspect entered onto Straub International property, located at 3637 S. 9th Street, and stole a 2017 Polaris RZR.

During the theft of the RZR, two other Ranger UTV’s were rammed and damaged. The RZR was last seen eastbound on Berg Road in the area of Exide, in the 400 block of E. Berg Rd.

Total loss and damage is estimated to be approximately $30,000.00.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.