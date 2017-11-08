Salina Crime Stoppers 8-11-17

ksal.com

KSAL Staff - August 11, 2017 9:09 am

On August 1, 2017, Officers of the Salina Police Department responded to 149 S. 4th, in reference to a burglary at the Salina Art Warehouse.

It was determined that unknown suspects entered the warehouse and removed several items. The items included a JBL PA system; model EON208P, which contained two speakers and a microphone. An additional AKG C5 microphone was also taken.

It is believed the burglary occurred between Tuesday, July 25, 2017, and Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Total loss is valued at $1218.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.  You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

