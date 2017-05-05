ksal.com

Salina Crime Stoppers 5-5-2017

KSAL Staff - May 5, 2017 9:56 am

On April 28, 2017, a burglary was reported at 448 S. 8th in Salina, Kansas. The burglary occurred between 3:00 p.m. on April 26, 2017 and 8:00 a.m. on April 27, 2017.

Upon entering the residence, the suspect(s) stole four firearms. The firearms are listed as an Uberti Cimarron 1872 revolver, 2 Uberti .32 caliber Smith and Wessons, and a Colt 1911 .22 caliber semi-automatic. Total loss is valued at $2250.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

