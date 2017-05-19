Salina Crime Stoppers 5-19-17

Sometime between March 27, 2017 and May 12, 2017, unknown suspects broke into a former Stuckey’s building located at 11524 S. Old 81 Highway, near I-135 exit 78. Entry was gained by

kicking in a door.

Once inside the suspects damaged numerous items. Damage include spray painted graffiti on the walls, a broken ceiling fan and light fixtures, a deployed fire extinguisher, grease all over the floor, and a broken game camera.

Total damage was estimated to be at least $1000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO INCLUDE)