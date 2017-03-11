Salina Crime Stoppers 11-3-17

On Friday, October 27, 2017, the Salina Police Department received a report of a subject who had been shot.

At about 12:27 a.m., officers located the victim in the 600 block of South 10th Street, with a gunshot to the buttocks. The victim reported that two masked subjects forced their way into a vehicle and began striking him repeatedly in the head area. Both subjects were armed with handguns.

The victim was able to escape and he ran from the subjects. As the victim was fleeing, he was shot.

The victim could not provide a location where the incident had occurred.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.