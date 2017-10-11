ksal.com

Salina Crime Stoppers 11-10-17

KSAL Staff - November 10, 2017 12:01 am

Between October 23, 2017 and November 6, 2017 unknown suspects stole several items from a residential property in the 7000 block of E. Crawford Street in eastern Saline County. The following items were reported stolen:

  • A Speeco log splitter
  • A Predator 4000 watt generator
  • A set of aluminum truck ramps

Total loss is estimated to be almost $1400.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

