Salina Crime Stoppers 11-10-17

Between October 23, 2017 and November 6, 2017 unknown suspects stole several items from a residential property in the 7000 block of E. Crawford Street in eastern Saline County. The following items were reported stolen:

A Speeco log splitter

A Predator 4000 watt generator

A set of aluminum truck ramps

Total loss is estimated to be almost $1400.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

