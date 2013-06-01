Salina Crime Stoppers 10-27-17

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, Officers responded to 2369 Georgetown Road in Salina in reference to a vehicle burglary.

The victim reported that sometime between October 17, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. and October 18, 2017, at 9:53 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a black 1997 Toyota Tacoma that was parked in the driveway of the residence.

Taken from the vehicle were a custom Alienware laptop with black case, a Microsoft Surface Book with 512GB hard drive, and a pair of white Oakley EVO Photochromic sunglasses in a white Oakley bag. Total loss was valued at over $11,000.

On Friday, October 20, 2017, the Microsoft Surface Book was recovered when a subject discovered it had been put in the bed of his truck which had been parked in the 2100 block of Tulane.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

