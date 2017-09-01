Salina Crime Stoppers 10-20-17
KSAL Staff - October 20, 2017 8:36 am
The burglary of a rural barn is this week’s Saline County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.
Between September 30, 2017 at 1:30PM and October 1, 2017 at 10:00AM unknown suspects burglarized a barn in the 3000 block of N. Miller Road in northwest Saline County.
Tools and hunting equipment were stolen, including:
- A Dewalt 18v cordless drill and charger
- A Dewalt impact driver
- A Ryobi side grinder
- A set of Craftsman socket
- A Craftsman power washer
- A pop-up ground blind
- Tripod hunting stools
- Other misc. items including two 50 foot extension cords
Total loss is estimated to be almost $1,100.
If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.
Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.