Salina Crime Stoppers 10-20-17

The burglary of a rural barn is this week’s Saline County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Between September 30, 2017 at 1:30PM and October 1, 2017 at 10:00AM unknown suspects burglarized a barn in the 3000 block of N. Miller Road in northwest Saline County.

Tools and hunting equipment were stolen, including:

A Dewalt 18v cordless drill and charger

A Dewalt impact driver

A Ryobi side grinder

A set of Craftsman socket

A Craftsman power washer

A pop-up ground blind

Tripod hunting stools

Other misc. items including two 50 foot extension cords

Total loss is estimated to be almost $1,100.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

