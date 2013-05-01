Salina Country Concert Cancelled

A country concert that was scheduled for mid-March at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina has been cancelled.

According to the venue, the American Made Tour with Justin Moore, Lee Brice and William Michael Morgan which was scheduled for Friday, March 17th, has been cancelled. A scheduling conflict has prompted the cancellation.

Refunds will be made available at the point of purchase.

In addition to a refund, past purchasers will receive a complimentary ticket offer to see the same show at the Silverstein Eye Center Arena n Friday, April 28th in Independence, Missouri.

Purchasers will receive an email with more information, but can also call the Box Office at 785-826-7200 with any questions. Must reserve ticket on or before March 17th.