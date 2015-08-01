Salina Comic Con Coming Back

Based on the success of this year’s event Salina Comic Con will be back.

According to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, last year’s event was a huge success hosting over 2000 comic crazy patrons. The event featured 61 vendors with comics, toys, cards (both sports and non‐sports) artwork and much more.

Local and out of state vendors from as far away as California will be there buying, selling and trading for the 2018 event, which is anticipated to double in size.

Clint Randolph, Owner and Organizer of Salina Comic Con, says one of his favorite parts of the 2017 show was the cosplay contest. “I’ve been doing these contests for years and had maybe 20 entries per event, we had over 60 last year. So you better bring your A-game because there is some serious talent in Salina!”

“Visit Salina is Super! excited that Clint Randolph and his Salina Comic Con event are returning to Tony’s Pizza Events Center in 2018″, said Tiffany Benien of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2017, the two-day event generated and an estimated $139,400 in direct visitor spending for the Salina community. There were more than 60 vendors from throughout the United States, and the feedback from spectators was Amazing!! We expect this year to be nothing short of Kaboom! Bam! Pow! Awesome!!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29th at 10 am through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, online, and by calling 888-826-SHOW (7469).

The show hours are 10am until 6pm on Saturday and 12pm till 4 pm on Sunday. Saturday tickets are just $10 in advance, and Sunday tickets are just $8 in advance. Prices go up $2 at the door.

Cosplay and Costumes are highly encouraged as there will be contests throughout the event.

For more information about Salina Comic Con visit tonyspizzaeventscenter.com

If you’d be interested in being a vendor or want to know more about sponsorship opportunities please contact Clint at 913.961.4347 or email SalinaComicCon@yahoo.com .

Like the Salina Comic Con page & event on Facebook for info about upcoming celebrity guest announcements.

