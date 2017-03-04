Salina City Manager Waiting on Topeka Decision

City Manager Jason Gage

Salina’s City Manager could potentially soon be relocating about 100 miles to the east, to Topeka. Salina City Manager Jason Gage is one of five finalists for the city manager job in the capital city of Kansas.

Appearing on the KSAL Morning News on Tuesday, Gage said that the Topeka City Council was scheduled to meet in executive session Tuesday to discuss the position. Gage speculated that maybe this week, or next week at the latest, the job would be offered to one of the finalists.

“The process has been pretty long, I think we are all ready to get finished up,” Gage said.

Gage said that if he were offered the job, and accepted it, he would announce that “pretty quickly”.

Jason Gage has been the Salina City Manager since 2005.