Salina Central Basketball Sweeps Maize South

The Salina Central High School basketball traveled for the first time in 2017 to Maize South last night and exited with a pair of wins. The Central girls needed overtime in their 71-66 victory to improve to 7-1, while the Central boys, 8-0, held off the Mavericks for the 63-55 win.

In the girls game the Lady Mustangs fell behind early and trailed 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, however the contest was tight throughout. There were 11 lead changes and Central never lead by more than 5 points. The Lady Mustangs lead 32-27 at halftime and 45-42 after three quarters.

Central took a five point lead with two minutes to play in the game on an Elisa Backes bucket to make the score 57-52. Maize South would finish game on a 7-2 run and Senior Jaelynn McLaurian hit a three with seven seconds left to tie the game at 59, which was the score at the end of regulation.

In overtime Lady Mustang Senior Casey Knoth took over, scoring 8 of her 12 points in the extra period and finished 6-6 at the line in overtime. Central as a team was 10-10 at the line in overtime and The Lady Mustangs hit their last 12 free throws overall in the game.

Central mustangs got career highs from Junior Elisa Backes who finished with 22 points and Sophomore Selah Merkle who totaled 15 on the night.

In the Boys game the Mustangs won 63-55 and never trailed in the contest as they lead 13-6 after one, 25-22 at halftime, and 43-36 after three. Central was lead by Senior Brayden Neuschafer who finished with 21 points. The Mustangs also got double figures form Sam Shaffer and Harper Williams who totaled 13 points a piece.

Up next for Central will be Maize at home this Friday. It will be a battle of ranked teams. The Maize girls are ranked #6 and the Maize boys are ranked #8. The Central boys and girls are ranked #2 and #4 respectfully.