Salina Buses to Stop For Solar Eclipse

Photo courtesy of City of Salina website

OCCK Transportation has developed plans in anticipation of the historic solar eclipse that Salina will experience on Monday, Aug. 21.

To ensure the safety of customers using CityGo buses and OCCK Transportation paratransit, all drivers will pull over to a safe location at 12:55 p.m. The safety of our passengers is our top priority.

Customers will be allowed to get off the bus to view the eclipse, expected to occur at 1:02 p.m. CityGo and OCCK Transportation paratransit services will resume travel shortly after 1:05 p.m.

OCCK Transportation may experience delays before and after the eclipse. Heavy traffic may occur as residents and visitors to the area travel to and from the path of the eclipse.

More about the eclipse:

The partial eclipse will begin around 11:35 a.m. and end around 2:30 p.m.

The period of the maximum eclipse will begin around 1:02 p.m., depending on one’s location in the region.

Parts of the OCCK Transportation region may have a short period of total darkness, while other parts will experience a partial eclipse.

Tips for viewing the eclipse:

Protect your eyes. Do not look at the partial or total solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

The only safe way to look directly at sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers. If you buy eclipse glasses, buy from a reputable vendor and make sure the glasses meet ISO 12312-2 international safety standards.

Don’t look through a camera lens or binoculars without a solar filter. This can cause serious injury to the eyes.

If you normally wear glasses, keep them on and put the eclipse glasses over them.

Supervise children using solar filters.