Salina Area United Way: Small Acts-Big Impact

Salina learned Tuesday morning how small acts make a big impact.

Several hundred people gathered at the new Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center for the kickoff of the 2017/18 Salina Area United Way Community Fundraising Campaign. KSAL Radio joined in the event, broadcasting live.

United Way Executive Director Amanda Michaelis explained to KSAL News exactly what the campaign theme “Small Acts-Big Impact” means. She said that it is where it’s donation, a volunteer effort, or something else, those small acts have huge impacts on our community.

As an example of how little things can make a big difference, eight different artists were working on eight different pieces at the event. At the conclusion of the event, the eight art pieces where put together and formed a single masterpiece came together..

The event included a video, an update from the Executive Director, and presentation of the 2nd Annual Nancy Klostermeyer Volunteer Award.

This year’s Salina Are United Way goal is a 100 percent presentation rate.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.