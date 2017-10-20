KSAL 2017 Election Coverage

The general election in Kansas is Tuesday, November 7th.

Advanced voting begins on Tuesday, October 24th. Advance voting concludes at noon on Monday, November 6th.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, November 7th, from 7:00 am till 7:00 pm.

In the city of Salina voters will elect three city commissioners.

The first and second place finishers will receive four-year terms.

The third place finisher will receive a two-year term.

There are seven city commission candidates on the ballot. The candidates include:

Salina voters will elect three people to the USD 305 Board of Education to serve a four-year term. There are six candidates on the ballot for the four-year term. The candidates include:

Salina voters will elect one person to the USD 305 Board of Education to serve an unexpired two-year term. There are two people on the ballot for the two-year term. The candidates include:

KSAL Political Forums

All of the candidates have been invited to appear on KSAL’s Friendly Fire Program. Each program will be posted shortly after it airs.

Forum 1 10/18/17 – KSAL Friendly Fire Candidate Forum Featuring Frank Hampton, Joe Hay, and Tracy Wiegert:

