Sacred Heart Comeback Falls Short

It was the same song, different verse for the Sacred Heart football team in week five: the Knights fell short after getting behind and having to make a massive comeback.

This time, to the Ellsworth Bearcats, 38-27.

Sacred Heart will be kicking themselves after this first eight minutes of the game, because Ellsworth had the ball three times and all three times the Bearcats scored TDs.

With 4:49 left in the first period, Ellsworth led 22-0 and looked like this one would be over early.

But Sacred Heart rallied. Led by a defense that made key adjustments and an offense led by quarterback, David Anderson, Sacred Heart chipped away at the Ellsworth lead.

Anderson started the scoring for the Knights with a two-yard TD plunge. Following that, Anderson connected with Jacob Faerber for 54-yards and a score and the Knights trailed just 22-15 going in to halftime.

Sacred Heart started out with the ball in the second half, but were forced to a three-and-out. Ellsworth answered with a six-plus minute drive ending in a Zac Schneider two-yard TD run. The Bearcats tacked on the two-point conversion to make it 30-15 with four minutes left in the third.

The Knights scored to start the fourth stanza with another TD run by Anderson. The Knights’ defense then held Ellsworth to a three-and-out.

With a little more than 10 minutes to play, Sacred Heart had the football, trailing 30-21.

The Knights would then dial a pass to the right boundary finding freshman, Josh Jordan. Jordan then changed directions and out ran the Ellsworth defense to the left side of the field and scored from 37-yards out. The two-point conversion was no good, but Sacred Heart was the closest they had been to Ellsworth since the start of the game, trailing 30-27 with plenty of time left in the fourth.

Sacred Heart actually got the ball back with six minutes left trailing by three, but was held to a three-and-out.

Ellsworth capitalized on good field position and ran Schneider down the throats of the Knights. The drive ended with a four-yard run by Schneider to ice the game, 38-27.

With the win, Ellsworth (4-1, 4-0 NCAA) clinches at least a share of the North Central Activities Association league title–the Bearcats can win it outright next week with a victory over Minneapolis.

Sacred Heart (1-4, 1-4 NCAA) lost their fourth-straight to Ellsworth and their fourth consecutive loss on the season.

Sacred Heart returns home next week, when they face the Plainville Cardinals for homecoming week for Sacred Heart High School.

Kickoff for the Knights and Plainville is set for 7 p.m. on FM 104.9.

By Jeremy Bohn