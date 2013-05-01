S.O. Works 3 Injury Accidents

Three injury accidents kept deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on the run Friday.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, a rollover crash on I-70 Friday morning at about 8:50am injured the driver, who was later arrested for DUI and theft of the vehicle.

Deputies say 40-year-old Richard Griffin of Salina was headed westbound on the Interstate when he lost control of the 2005 Dodge Neon and entered the median near the Hedville exit. The car rolled and came to rest in the eastbound lanes. Griffin was transported to the hospital and later taken into custody in connection to the theft of the car from 3341 Pintail. Deputies discovered the car had been stolen when they contacted the owner, Randall Kinzle, who told officers he had invited the homeless Griffin into his house to help him out. Kinzle said he realized the car was gone early Friday morning.

Deputies also worked a 2 car wreck at Niles Road and Old Highway 40 Friday morning around 10am. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, Carl Carnes, 67 of rural Salina stopped his F150 truck at a posted stop sign but did not see a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by 45-year-old David Sims of Abilene and struck his vehicle in the intersection. Sims complained of chest and shoulder pain.

Friday afternoon at 1:30pm deputies were dispatched to a rollover crash at K140 and Schilling Road. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Gutierrez of Ellsworth complained of chest pain after the 1996 Ford Explorer he was driving crossed the center line and rolled into the ditch. EMS treated Gutierrez at the scene.