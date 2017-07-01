Running “Fe For a Cure”

Hundreds of people in Salina were up bright and early Saturday morning, lacing up their shoes. They ran, or walked, the length of Santa Fe Avenue. It was the “Fe For a Cure” event to help locally in the fight against cancer.

Fe for A Cure is a unique event. It is a rare straight course. It is point to point race/walk through the heart of Salina. It started at St. John’s Military School and journeyed straight south to Kansas Wesleyan University.

Unlike some other similar events, all of the proceeds from this event will be donated. One hundred percent of the proceeds from Fe for a Cure will go to benefit breast cancer patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Organizers tell KSAL News that there were about 700 runners / walkers at the event. The goal is to eventually have over 1,000 people run and walk Fe for a Cure.

