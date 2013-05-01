Royals GM to Speak in Salina

The man who built the Kansas City Royals into World Series champions is coming to speak in Salina. Royals General Manager Dayton Moore will be the features speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting.

According to the chamber, the banquet will be held on January 31st in the Arena of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center beginning at 6:30pm. A membership networking reception will be held from 5-6:15pm in Heritage Hall of the Events Center.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chamber Guy Walker told KSAL News that Moore is a tremendous speaker with a great message.

A silent auction featuring Kansas City Royals Memorabilia will be held during the Membership Reception. Also, autographed copies of Dayton’s recent book, “More than a Season,” will be sold in the Events Center lobby.

All proceeds from Moore’s speaking engagement, book sales, and auction will go to his “C” You in the Major Leagues Foundation. The Foundation was created to support youth baseball, education, families in crisis and faith-based programs and organizations.

The banquet will be held in the arena of the Events Center. (tables of eight which includes dinner). Tickets for Chamber members are $60 per person for the banquet. Tickets for non-members are $85 per person for the banquet. Reservations can be made by Chamber members now through November 30 by calling the Chamber office ticket hotline at 1-785-827-9310, ext. 123, stopping by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, or email Sandy Cole at scole@salinakansas.org. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning December 1. Tickets will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A limited number of sponsorships are available. For details regarding the cost and amenities of the sponsorships, persons can contact the Chamber office.

The evening will consist of remarks by outgoing Chairman Guy Walker and incoming Chairman Mark Ritter, a brief review of the Chamber’s accomplishments in 2017, and the address by Dayton Moore.

The chamber has a history of bringing big name speakers for their annual banquet and membership meeting. Last year former Chairman and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, best-selling author, and challenger for the 2016 Republican Presidential Nomination Carly Fiorina was the speaker. Other speakers have included Emmy-Award winning journalist John Stossel, cancer surviving hall of fame figure skater Scott Hamilton, presidential candidate and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, former Alaska Governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, Former President George Bush, Former British Prime Minister John Major, sports journalist Bob Costas, and Major League Baseball hall of famer Cal Ripken Jr., among others.

