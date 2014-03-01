Rifle, Shotgun and Pistol Stolen

A Salina man returns home from work to discover that three of his guns have been stolen.

Preston Trow told officers he came home Thursday evening and saw his front door open.

Upon entering his house in the 600 block of N. 13th he found broken glass on the floor and firearms stolen from his gun cabinet.

Police say a 1970 Remington 870 Wingmaster 12-gauge shotgun, Savage 300 Win Mag rifle plus a Ruger p-90 dc .45 were all stolen.

Police say thieves gained entry by forcing the back door open. Loss and damage is listed at $3,350.

