Rifle Pointed at Women

A Saline County man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at his mother and sister on Sunday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Chance Morris was taken into custody around 8pm on Sunday after an argument inside a home in 2100 block of W. Watkins Road turned violent.

Deputies say Morris had been drinking and drove his truck into a nearby field. His sister and mother drove out to check on him, but turned around after he pointed a .22 caliber rifle at them.

Morris returned to the house and reportedly began a fist fight with his father and brother-in-law before being transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for cuts on his face.

He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include aggravated assault and criminal threats.

