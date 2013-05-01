Rider Injured in Deer vs Motorcycle Crash

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

An Abilene man survives a close encounter with a deer that hit his motorcycle Saturday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Jeff Oard was riding a 1994 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle eastbound on E. Magnolia around 7:30pm Saturday when a deer ran out of the ditch and struck him broadside.

The bike skidded and Oard suffered abrasions on his arms, legs and body and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Deputies say was traveling at about 50 to 55 mph and was not wearing a helmet.

The crash also killed the deer.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.