Retirement Party Planned For Library Director

Salina Public Library photo

A retirement party is planned this weekend for the longtime director of the Salina Public Library. Director Joe McKenzie will retire on December 31st, after 40 years public service.

The public is invited to a retirement party for McKenzie on Sunday between 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the library’s Prescott Meeting Room. Light refreshments will be served at the event.

McKenzie started at Salina Public Library as the Head of the Children’s Department in 1977 after finishing his Masters of Library Science degree at the University of Denver. He became Director of the Salina Public Library in 1989. During his decades at the library he has overseen many modernization projects and changes to the public library’s building and services.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.