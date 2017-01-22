Retired Journal Photo Editor to Exhibit Work

The works of an award-winning local photographer are going on exhibit at the Salina Public Library.

According to the library, photographer Fritz Mendell will exhibit his work in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708. “Finding Focus” will be on display through March 10. A reception for Mendell will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 3, in conjunction with First Friday Night Live.

The exhibit includes some of Mendell’s favorite images and combinations of pictures he calls photo art.

Mendell got his start in photography when working as a reporter for the Salina Journal. He moved to the position of photographer and was the photo editor from 1964 until he retired in 1998. During his time at the paper, he received numerous awards for his work including two Associated Press Kansas-Missouri Photographer of the Year plaques. He also helped the paper transition into the color era of photography.

Mendell took up digital photography in retirement. He currently sends daily photos to an email list of 250 people and runs the Facebook page “Lovers of Photography.”