Remembering Yordano on KSAL

The tragic death of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura on Sunday is still reverberating around Major League Baseball.

Royals broadcaster Joel Goldberg with Fox Sports Kansas City joined in on the KSAL Morning News with a look back at a career that was cut short.

“Opposing fans and broadcasters would of had him labeled as a ‘hot head’ and a guy that had some issues,” Goldberg said.

“Really after Baltimore there wasn’t anything like that.”

“It was a challenge for him, trying to come up with that fine line of pitching on the edge, because that really was the way he pitched – the way he was at his best.”

The Royals believed in the 25-year-old right hand hurler and awarded him a $23 million dollar contract through the 2019 season. Last season Ventura posted an 11-12 record in 2016 with 4.45 ERA.

Goldberg reflected that Ventura was growing and improving his English and that allowed even more people to get to know the man behind the 100 mph fastball.

“Very engaging – very, very fun guy and really connected with everybody. He was very much in that clubhouse, many of those players little brother.”

The Royals are planning a tribute to the late pitcher at Royals FanFest this weekend at Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Ventura died in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday morning in a single vehicle car crash.